Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed on Sunday that one person was killed and several others were injured following a shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas, CNN reports.

"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian confirmed to CNN that the shooter is currently in custody after attempting to flee the scene. Gov. Abbott went on to thank law enforcement for their swift response.

"I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting," he continued. "The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

Authorities have yet to reveal how many people were injured during the shooting, but the Associated Press confirmed that at least one person was treated for injuries. Also, a motive for the incident nor the suspect's name have been disclosed. However, Christian believes that the shooting was not a hate crime.

"I don’t think it’s going to be any kind of hate motivation or anything," Christian said per the AP.

Representatives for Starrville Methodist Church have not commented on the shooting.