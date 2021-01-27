Summer Walker turns her single "Body" into a self-love anthem with a new video.

Walker and director Lacey Dukes opted not to focus on the song's seductive lyrics, turning the theme on its head by highlighting Walker's new figure as she approaches motherhood. The visual was filmed in Calabasas and Malibu with a mostly black-and-white treatment. This simplicity allows Walker's baby bump to be the star.

"Body" is one of the standout tracks from Summer Walker's debut album Over It. Although the song and project came out nearly two years ago, it has proven to be a groundbreaking album that withstood the test of time. Over It has spent 49 weeks in the top 40 and 56 weeks in the top 50 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. It spawned hits like "Come Thru" and breakthrough single "Playing Games."

Since Over It's success, the singer has been tending to her relationship with the project's executive producer and father of her upcoming child, London on da Track. She also released the acclaimed EP Life on Earth which debuted in the Billboard top 10.

Watch the new video for Summer Walker's "Body" above.