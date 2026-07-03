London On Da Track

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Rob49 performing
Music

Rob49 Says He and His Friends Always Say 'WTHELLY' So He Put It in a Song

The New Orleans native also name-drops some celebs in the viral track, including LeBron James.

tara mahadevan471 days ago
Future in a polaroid
Music

Future's 'Mixtape Pluto' Solo Return: Here Are the Credits

'Mixtape Pluto,' a solo effort, follows Future and Metro Boomin's back-to-back No. 1 albums 'We Don't Trust You' and 'We Still Don't Trust You.'

Trace William Cowen666 days ago
Music

Pooh Shiesty Shares Photos From Prison, Claims He Bought 2 Ferraris

Mike Will Made-It, London on da Track, and more hopped in the comments section of Pooh's Instagram post to send words of encouragement.

Brad Callas1041 days ago
Summer Walker and London on da Track
Music

Summer Walker Calls Out London on da Track Over His Parenting: ‘We Don’t Need You’

Walker accused the producer of continually leaving and entering their daughter’s life in a since-deleted Instagram post containing multiple slides.

Brenton Blanchet1671 days ago
FBG Goat's album art for new project The Mound 2
Music

Stream FBG Goat's 'The Mound 2' Project f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Future, Trippie Redd, and More

FBG Goat has dropped off his latest project 'The Mound 2' with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Future, Trippie Red, and numerous others.

tara mahadevan1709 days ago
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Summer Walker partying with ex-boyfriend London On Da Track
Music

Summer Walker Rips London on da Track for Claiming He Contributed to ‘Still Over It’: ‘He Didn’t Produce Sh*t’

The dynamic between Summer Walker and her ex London On Da Track has been contentious for a minute now, but it seemed to boil over on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1712 days ago
Cover Art for FBG Goat and Young Thug Private Phones
Music

Young Thug Hops on FBG Goat's New Song "Private Phones"

FBG Goat has tapped Young Thug for the new London on da Track-produced "Private Phones," which is appear on Goat's upcoming project 'Mounds 2.'

tara mahadevan1723 days ago
Turn Me Up Josh
Music

Grammy-Nominated Producer Turn Me Up Josh Has Died

Turn Me Up Josh has passed away, Lil Durk confirmed in a tweet on Monday. The multi-platinum producer and engineer is best known for his work with Durkio.

Brad Callas1874 days ago
summer
Music

Summer Walker Responds to Criticism Over Baby Photos

After posting photos of her and London on da Track’s baby girl, Summer Walker has been dealing with comments about how she feeds her daughter and more.

Brenton Blanchet1879 days ago
Summer Walker and London On Da Track attend a basketball game between the Clippers and 76ers.
Music

Summer Walker and London on da Track Create Instagram Account for First Child Together

Summer Walker and London on da Track have set up the Instagram account @1princessbubblegum for their first child together. It already has over 2,700 followers.

Jose Martinez1945 days ago
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Summer Walker Body [Official Music Video]
Music

Summer Walker’s Baby Bump Gets the Spotlight in New “Body” Video

The video was filmed in Calabasas and Malibu with a mostly black-and-white treatment, the simplicity allowing Walker's baby bump to be the star.

Xavier Hamilton1998 days ago
Roddy Ricch attends Roddy Ricch Official Concert After Party
Music

Here Are the Artists Who Made the 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 List for 2021

While the pandemic stopped a lot of bags for other artists, Roddy Ricch proved he's a transcendent hustler as he was able to pull in $20 million in 2020.

Xavier Hamilton2055 days ago
Summer Walker
Music

Summer Walker Appears To Confirm Pregnancy With First Look at Her Baby Bump

The singer-songwriter shared the big news via Instagram on Friday. She has been in a long-term relationship with producer London on da Track.

Joshua Espinoza2065 days ago
summer future
Music

Eliza Reign Slams Summer Walker for Criticizing Child Support Amount Requested From Future

Eliza Reign, the mother of Future's 1-year-old baby, put Summer Walker on blast for commenting on the amount of money that Reign requested for child support.

tara mahadevan2143 days ago
davido summer
Music

Watch Davido's "D&G" Video Featuring Summer Walker

“D&G” initially appeared on the artist’s sophomore album 'A Good Time.'

tara mahadevan2276 days ago
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