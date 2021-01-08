Stretch and Bobbito celebrate the life and legacy of MF DOOM with a special episode on Apple Music Hits.

The revered DJs are presenting the free broadcast Thursday night, one week after DOOM's family confirmed his death at age 49. The tribute show will include exclusive WKCR interviews with DOOM's original group, KMD, as well as guest appearances by everyone from Pete Nice and Dante Ross to El-P and Just Blaze—all of whom will reflect on the legend's achievements and the indelible mark he left on hip-hop.

Stretch and Bobbito will also treat listeners to a number of premieres, including DOOM's collaborative joints with Jay Electronica, Black Thought, and Dangermouse.

The DJs played a significant role in DOOM's rise, having began working with him during his KMD days in the 1990s, when he was known as Zev Love X. Stretch and Bobbito spoke about their time with DOOM in a recent episode of Popcast with New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica. Bobbito, who signed the masked rapper to his Fondle 'Em label in 1999, spoke about the evolution of DOOM's sound and how he never anticipated just how influential he would one day become.

"DOOM's style, at times, was very basement demo-esque, and that was deliberate, and it was brilliant," Bobbito said. "If you think about the context of '96 to '98, that's the Bad Boy era, where things were super mega polished ... DOOM was the complete opposite of that, and still quirky, still nice with his rhymes, and still a wordsmith ... but the quality of the recordings weren't great, but that's what endured the audience to it. I knew that our (WKCR) audience ... would embrace it, because their taste were no different than me and Stretch's ... Did I know there was going to be an audience like the way the [DOOM] audience is now? No way ... Not until DOOM passed, did I know how many Instagram followers he had ... Half a million follows? Holy cow, this is crazy. It's amazing, the impact and support he has had is just amazing."

You can stream Stretch and Bobbito Radio on Apple Music Hits for free now on Apple Music. The DJs are also releasing a two-hour version for subscribers.