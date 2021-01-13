Snoop Dogg is letting fans know there is no bad blood between him and Eminem.

Following increasing rumors of a Snoop vs. Em feud, a fan shared a throwback photo of both legendary rappers with Dr. Dre. The post was captioned, "I wonder what changed ...," referencing the so-called beef that has been simmering since summer 2020. Snoop took to the comments section to reassure fans that nothing has changed, and insisted everything was all good.

The drama between the former collaborators seemingly began back in July, when Snoop did not list Eminem as one of his 10-top rappers; however, he acknowledged that many hip-hop heads with disagree.

"[Dr. Dre] probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever," Snoop said during an interview on the Breakfast Club. I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s a top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre."

Fast-forward to Dec. 18, when Em released Music to Be Murdered By: Side B, which included a subtle shot at Snoop: "And, as far as squashing beef, I'm used to people knocking me/But, just not in my camp," Em rapped on the "Zeus" track. "And diplomatic as I'm tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop dogging me/Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me/Nah, not really (Haha)/I had 'dog' backwards/But I'm starting to think, all these people takin' shots at me/Shit, it's no wonder."

Eminem spoke to Shade 45 about the dig, explaining he was caught off guard by Snoop's top-10 rapper comment. The Detroit MC claimed he had no problem with Snoop's opinion, but didn't like the tone in which it was delivered.

"Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point," Em said. "Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? Fuck no, I wouldn’t ... I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I'm like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the fuck? It threw me for a loop." Eminem went on to reveal the line that ticked him off the most. “I probably could've gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.' Now you’re being disrespectful."

Snoop caught wind of Em's explanation and gave the following response: "Pray I don't answer that soft ass shit."

Thankfully for Snoop and Em stans, the situation has yet to escalate. And, if we take Snoop's word, the mild drama has been squashed.