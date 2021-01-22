She may be showered in Birkins and Bentleys, but the key to Saweetie's heart is through her stomach.

The "Tap In" rapper revealed in a recent interview with Page Six the moment she knew how much Quavo really loved her.

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,” she told the tabloid. “He gave me his last piece of chicken.”

“I wasn’t testing him or anything,” she continued. “I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.”

For Christmas, the Migos rapper gifted her a custom Bentley with "Icy" embroidered on the seats.

“Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them," the "Best Friends" rapper said, somewhat contradicting previous comments she made about Birkins that set Twitter ablaze. "The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

Not only is Saweetie giving us relationship goals while topping the charts, the Bay area star just made her acting debut this week during the midseason premiere of Grown-ish, the Black-ish spinoff series starring Yara Shahidi.

In the show, Saweetie plays a rapper who hires Shahidi's character Zoey as a stylist. She spoke with Complex about her debut acting gig, and what it was like bringing the "monster" character to life.

“The fact that it's not my content, and I'm a creative, and I know what it feels like to want to bring my vision to life. So I wanted to bring their creation, their vision to life,” she told Complex. “I work well under pressure, but it was definitely completely different being on someone else's set, but I'm happy they were happy because I worked really hard and I prepared to do well.”