Saweetie insists her widely criticized Birkin comments was just entertainment.

The California-bred rapper's commentary about her man's generous Birkin bag gifting for her caused a stir last week while promoting her new Jhené Aiko-assisted track, "Back to the Streets." Saweetie appeared on Instagram Live with her boyfriend, Quavo, and doled out some relationship advice that sent the internet into a frenzy: "If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n**** back to the streets, OK?"

Fans were quick to criticize her over the comment, opining that it promoted materialism and set unrealistic relationships standards and expectations. An Hermès Birkin is arguably one of the most coveted bags in the world, with some pieces costing as much as $500,000.

Saweetie addressed the backlash during a recent interview on Power 106 Los Angeles with Bryhana.

"Well, you know, one thing that people have to realize is I'm an entertainer and I come to entertain," Saweetie said. "So that was an entertaining comment. Like Jay-Z says at the end of 'Ignorant Shit,' he goes, 'It's only entertainment,' and then he does this little evil laugh.

"I was having a good time, promoting 'Back to the Streets.' And, you know, I'm popping my shit for my girls. But I feel like a Birkin symbolizes a gift of value."

Saweetie said the message of "Back to the Streets" was centered on women's worth, and that if a woman doesn't feel valued in a relationship, she should send her man "back to the streets."

"But what comes along with being valued?" Saweetie asked. "It comes with a healthy relationship. It comes with communication. It comes with getting gifts. It comes with being spoiled, because at the end of the day, we create life ... Women are magical creatures and we deserve to be treated like a queen. So that's what I meant by that statement ... A Birkin is symbolic. Get her a purse, get her some jewelry—of course, according to your tax bracket. I don't want you to clean out your savings to try to keep up with social media or society ... It was a quick comment that represents how I feel women should be treated, which is showered with gifts, OK?

You can watch Saweetie's full interview above.