PnB Rock creates a fitting tribute with his latest single, "Rose Gold."

For this track, PnB Rock honors his fallen friends.

"Two tone rose gold, Cartier skeleton. I ride with my dogs whether right or wrong," Rock raps. "I got all these scars cuz my niggas gone. Tat em on my back and put 'em in my songs."

"Rose Gold" turns art into reality by giving way to a posthumous verse from King Von.

"Before I die they gon' remember me/For being in these streets and slanging heat, ain't ducked no enemies," Von prophesies. "T.Roy got killed, that made me crazy/Couldn't do shit, I was in them cages/Fighting murder ones, Couldn't even see my son."

During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, PnB Rock explained how he met King Von through Von's friend Lil Durk.

"Me and Von connected outside of music. I met him through Durk, and that's the word. He just was a cool individual, he was different. He was a rare breed. And me and him tapped up it was like this," he said. "We was more so on a brotherhood, as far as like... if I'm ever in his city, he up in my city? We linked up, we pooled up. It wasn't only just music, that was some brotherhood we had bro. He was just a cool down to earth individual man." He went on to explain that he explained how the song came together in a matter of days.

"I ain't even going to cap. When I did the song, I originally did the song... I was sitting on it, I had it for a day or two. I was like, Man, me and Von was FaceTiming, he was like, 'Yo, send me one of them bonds.' Man I was like, 'I ain't going to lie. I did one of them jawns two days ago, that you might go crazy on this.' It was kind of different, it's like this some next level sh-t and then we got turn this one up," he said. "I sent it to him, he literally sent it back the same day. "

Listen to PnB Rock's new single, "Rose Gold," featuring King Von up top via YouTube or below through Spotify.