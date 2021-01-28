Rapper Mulatto has garnered criticism for her name, which some have flagged as offensive due to the historical connotations around the term being used to describe people of mixed race. She later confirmed she would change her name, and in an interview with Hot Freestyle, she's opened up about her decision and hinted at new music on the way.

"You know, you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don't know you, never even met you in person," said Mulatto around the 13 minute mark of the interview. "So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren't your intentions and that's how it's being perceived, it's like why not make a change or alter it? For me, it was the name. So now I'm like, 'OK, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto.'"

While she expressed that her goal was never to offend, she realized that she did, and it was ultimately better for her to settle on a new moniker. "So if that's how it's being perceived and people think I'm saying, 'Oh, I'm better because I'm mulatto' or 'My personality trait is mulatto'...then I need to change the matter at hand," she added.

As for what her new name will be, she said she will reveal it along with some upcoming music.

"I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision," she added. "Freaking investors, labels, everything has been riding on this name, so it is a big decision."

She also hinted that some of her fans have "definitely" figured out what her new alias will be, and it will not be her real name, Alyssa Michelle Stephens.

Watch the full interview above.