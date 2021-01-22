Snoop Dogg and Michael “Harry O” Harris reunited for the first time following Harris’ presidential pardon and release from prison.

Snoop posted a picture of the two on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Welcome home big o. Bossangelos boss bac home wit da dogg.” He also thanked Donald Trump for granting Harris’ clemency.

The Death Row co-founder was one of 143 people that Trump either pardoned or commuted their sentence before exiting office on Wednesday. Snoop also expressed his thanks earlier this week toward prison reform activists Alice Marie Johnson and Michael “Hollis” Goldstein. “I think President Trump can leave with some good,” Snoop said. “This is a great thing they are doing. And he wasn’t afraid to say it.”

Snoop successfully campaigned to have Trump release Harris, working alongside Goldstein, Johnson, and another activist, Weldon Angelos, the latter two of whom had been previously pardoned by Trump. Johnson decided to take the matter directly to Trump after she met with Angelos and Snoop. Harris had been convicted in 1988 for attempted murder and narcotics distribution, and wasn’t set to be released until 2028. Trump also ultimately pardoned Lil Wayne and Kodak Black before Biden was inaugurated.