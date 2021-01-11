Kodak Black made his difficulties in prison very clear when he sent out tweets regarding his mental health on Monday morning.

"Lonely. Sad. Depressed. Pray For Sanity," Kodak tweeted before sending out a virtual prayer. "Lord Restore My Heart. Take What’s Broken And Make Whole Again."

Kodak then seemingly turned his attention to the recent domestic terrorist attack at the Capitol. Although he's been making public pleas to Trump in hopes of having his sentence commuted, Black also recognizes there needs to be a sense of "law and order" in America.

He also displayed how something as small as breakfast can mess up an inmate's day.

Black also made time to send a shout out to Lil Yachty, who has been leading the charge to bring Kodak's case to Trump's attention.

"I Love @lilyachty, You Got All My Respect," Black wrote. "You A Real One Fasho."

Along with thanking Lil Boat, the rapper let it be known that his ear is still to the street. He seemingly alluded to the drama surrounding Kanye West, his marriage to Kim Kardashian, and Jeffree Star by telling the public to lay off of Yeezy.

"Y’all Got My Dawg @kanyewest F*cked Up," he tweeted.

Back in November, Kodak dropped his album Bill Israel featuring Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, and more.