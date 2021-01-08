Jeffree Star wants to make it very clear: Those hookup rumors involving Kanye West are completely bogus.

Earlier this week, several outlets reported the G.O.O.D. Music boss and Kim Kardashian were filing for divorce after six years of marriage. Some sources claimed Kim's "final straw" was Kanye's 2020 presidential bid, but others theorized there was more to the story, and began spreading a theory that Kanye had cheated on Kim with Star.

The rumor was reportedly started by TikTok user Ava Louise, who gained notoriety for her involvement in the 2020 "Corona Challenge," which prompted users to film themselves licking toilet seats amid the pandemic.

TikTok user Patty Eminger released a subsequent video that listed all the reasons the Kanye-Star rumor might be true. The list included the fact Star had moved to Wyoming, where Kanye also resides, as well as an unconfirmed report that Kim had given her attorney "evidence" of Kanye's infidelity.

The rumors were fueled when Star posted a Twitter photo of himself standing outside in Wyoming while holding a chicken and rocking a pair of shades. If you look closely at Star's sunglasses, you can see a person's reflection in the backdrop; many were quick to theorize that person was Kanye. Why? Well, Star also captioned the post with, "ready for Sunday Service," an apparent reference to Ye's pop-up church series.

On Wednesday, Star posted a YouTube video titled "Addressing The Kanye Situation," insisting there was no truth to the rumors.

"I'm single. I'm not sleeping with anyone," Star said. "I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny ... How did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?"