It's only logical that Jay-Z and the Coke Boy would eventually cross paths.

During an appearance on DJ Semtex’s Hip Hop Raised Me podcast, French Montana admits that a Jay-Z verse is his personal holy grail.

"The only person I haven’t worked with yet and we just found the song – I mean, I worked with him on other people’s songs, but me and him never had like, you know, one of the Montana hook is Jay-Z," French said before claiming that he might have something that sparked Hov's interests.

"We finally found the song…so you know, you got the news first!" he continued. "So we just finally found song me and him been going back and forth, so hopefully that’ll go down."

At the height of his career, Hov was giving fans an album a summer with an onslaught of feature verses. His notoriously quick creative process affords him the ability to saturate the game with music, but Jigga has become a lot more meticulous with the verses he hands out now that his focus isn't solely on music. French explained to Semtex that the song he's holding for Hova is a hit, yet he has to wait until Jay is in the state of mind to bless him with a solid feature.

"He was like 'Let me get motivated to write 16 on this real quick,'" French said after explaining that the studio's reaction to the record moved Jigga to throw his hat into the ring.

Listen to French's full appearance on the Hip Hop Raised Me podcast below.