Aaliyah would have turned 42 on Saturday, and to coincide with the occasion her estate indicated it was working hard to get her music on streaming services.

"We hear you and we see you," the statement from the late singer's Twitter account reads. "While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music."

Aaliyah's debut album, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number, is the only solo material available from her on streaming services right now. Fans have been asking for more of her music to make it to Spotify, Apple Music, et al., although the ownership of her catalog has proved the task difficult for her estate. It was announced just last month that her official YouTube channel would be coming this year.

"In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah's brand, legacy, and intellectual property," the statement continued. "In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah's legacy and light shining. ... Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you."

In the statement shared last month announcing her official YouTube channel, her estate implied communication had been opened up "between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah's music catalog." It sounds as though the chances of One in a Million and her self-titled 2001 effort showing up on streaming is at least looking more likely, even if there's no implied timeframe for it happening.