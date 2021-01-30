50 Cent is open to settling his differences with his longstanding foe, Floyd Mayweather, in Money May's own domain.

During a recent interview with Radio.com and V-103’s The Morning Culture, Fif claimed that he's willing to step into the ring with Floyd.

"I’d fight Floyd (Mayweather)," he said boldly before adding reasons why the bout couldn't happen. "I don’t think I could make weight though. ... Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180."

50 Cent and Mayweather have been at odds for years. During their beef, 50 has issued Floyd several challenges including infamously asking him to read aloud for charity.

Despite 50's taunting, Mayweather doesn't seem interested in fighting the rapper-turned-mogul. Instead, he seems focused on avenging Nate Robinson's loss by going after Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul. The fight was originally supposed to take place on Feb. 20, but the pandemic forced the two sides to move the exhibition to a later date.

Floyd also seems bent on proving that Conor McGregor isn't the man everyone thinks he is. Following McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier, Floyd made it clear that McGregor is only a topic of conversation because he's white.