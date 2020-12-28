Lil Wayne and Young Thug have been able to put their problematic past behind them. Now, Thugger thinks it would be appropriate for him and Weezy to go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle.

During his latest appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo267, Thug states that he would have to match up against someone who a similar cultural influence to him. This led him to throw Tunechi's name into the ring.

"It would probably have to be like [Lil Wayne]," Thug said at the conversation's 33-minute mark. "Because you got to think—we got to talk about influence. We got to talk about everything. We got to talk about everything. It's not just about no rap."

Although Thug credits Lil Wayne as his idol, both Wayne and Thug impacted rap in two distinct ways. Thug's ability to create his own sound has made him one of the forefathers of the new generation. The King Slime recognizes this and he told Million Dollaz Worth of Game that creating his own sound has allowed him space to continually evolve.

"You got to understand, a rapper, a hip-hop artists, you can only go so far," Thug said when explaining why he decided to create his own sound. "I always just focused on the next level."

That versatility also keeps Thug in high-demand. The pandemic might be hitting other people hard, but Thugger has been able to set a rate that will undoubtedly keep him afloat.

"[A million]," Thug said when asked how much he'd charge for a concert. "I went down because of the pandemic. I ain't did a show in so long because I want too much money, man."

Listen to Young Thug's full appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast below or watch video of the chat above.