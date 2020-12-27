Young Thug and Lil Wayne have had a turbulent relationship. This tension resulted in an awkward encounter when the two finally met.

During an upcoming appearance on the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast, Thug recalls Lil Wayne ignoring him when they first met each other.

"The first day that nigga didn't goddamn dap me up," Thug told Gillie Da King (who has his own issues with Wayne). "Tried me. That nigga tried my pimping. ... Left me hanging."

To say Young Thug and Lil Wayne didn't see eye-to-eye at the beginning of Thugger's career would be an understatement.

At the height of Lil Wayne's tension with Cash Money and Baby, Young Thug aligned himself with Birdman after Gucci Mane was incarcerated. While Wayne was fighting to get Tha Carter V released, Thug released his Barter 6 mixtape with the help of Baby. Although Thug insists this was meant to pay homage to Wayne, the Barter 6 didn't sit well with Tunechi. Thug got caught in the crossfire of Wayne's beef with Cash Money. And though he never publicly responded to Wayne, Weezy sent several verbal jabs at Thugger.

Lil Wayne and Young Thug have been able to bury the hatchet since then. In fact, Thugger was featured on Lil Wayne's newest mixtape, No Ceilings 3.