Verzuz is celebrating the holiday season on Saturday with a face-off between two Bay Area legends, E-40 and Too Short.

The pair spoke with Complex as they were gearing up for their battle, explaining that regardless of what happens in the end, the event is a victory for the Bay.

“No matter how it comes out, no matter who they think got the most hits or whatever, it's still a win-win,” E-40 said. “It’s putting an eye on the Bay. We never get our shine like we should, and this is a great opportunity, so I appreciate Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and Larry Jackson and everybody over at Verzuz for including us.”

Too Short also chimed in saying, “We kind of have a clear-cut friendship and a clear-cut competition going at all times. This is not going to be any different. It’s still like, as much as that's my boy—and we’re going to laugh before, during, and after—we’re still trying to show up and shine and make this look good for the Bay and for our individual selves.”

Tonight's Verzuz is said to be the most extravagent and expensive installment yet, with a reported production production budget of $500,000. According to TMZ, the event will take place on a Northern California soundstage complete with a top-tier lighting system and two old-school cars positioned behind the artists.

The battle was originally set to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Campus, but organizers decided to change the venue because of coronavirus concerns.

The battle will bring the inaugural year of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series to a close, where we saw a number of greats go toe-to-toe, including Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy, Boi-1da vs. Hit-Boy, RZA vs. DJ Premier, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Brandy vs. Monica, and more.

Watch the stream of E-40 and Too Short’s battle below or on the Verzuz' IG Live.