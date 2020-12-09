Dream Chasers' latest star, Vory, dropped his new project on Wednesday.

The self-titled tape boasts appearances from Dream Chasers general, Meek Mill, Landstrip Chip, Beam, Starrah, and 2nite.

Before inking with Dream Chasers to drop his latest album, Vory gained attention by working closely with fellow Kentucky native Bryson Tiller. The pair co-wrote Bryson's breakthrough single, "Don’t."

Following this success, he connected with Meek's former rival, Drake, through producer Boi-1da. He made an appearance on Drizzy's "Mob Ties," but it was his work on Jay-Z and Beyonce's "Friends" that proved to be the most fruitful as it garnered him a Grammy. He also worked heavily on Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding album, earning him another Grammy nomination. Now Vory seems prepared to make a full leap into the forefront.

Prior to the release of Vory, the artist appeared on Meek Mill's QUARANTINE PACK EP. He also dropped a series of solo projects like independent full-length Overdose and the 2018 EP, Lucky Me.

Listen to Vory's new self-titled album below.