Victoria Monét announced she is pregnant in a post on Instagram Saturday. The singer-songwriter best known for her collaborations with Ariana Grande shared the good news (and evidence of her baby bump) in a series of royalty-themed photos.

"I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," she wrote. "This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!"

The surprise announcement led many Twitter users to alternate between joking about Ariana Grande acting as godmother and congratulating Monét on this next step.

Monét closed her announcement with a promise to her unborn baby.

"You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always," she wrote. "Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you."