Just ask the Migos, a verse from Drake can change an artist's life. While this is true, the question of "how much is it worth" still remains.

On Monday, Lil Duval posed a problematic question to the timeline: "Would you let drake fuck your wife for a feature?" Though the clear winner was "No can do," nearly 31% of the over 3,000 voters claimed they'd let Drizzy "run thru her."

The question made its way around the internet before landing on the SayCheeseTV Instagram where Atlanta-native, Trouble, saw the post.

"Why not," he said in the comment section. "They gon fukk em for free anyway if he slide into her DM. Yall soft azz niggaz don’t reply to me eitha. You’ll neva undastand ah street n**ga mental #OnLord."

All in all, it looks like Trouble feels like a few bars from Champagne Papi is a lot more fruitful than a monogamous relationship. Because at the end of the day, Drake's appearance on Trouble's "Bring It Back" did give the rapper a hit single.

Back in August, Trouble dropped of his project Thug Luv via Def Jam Recordings.