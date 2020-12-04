After teasing a collaboration on social media, The Weeknd has dropped off a remix of his After Hours track "Blinding Lights" with Rosalía.

Take a listen to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" remix with Rosalía below via Spotify or check out the track's lyric video up top.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" has been doing extremely well since it was released back on November 29, 2019. Just the other day, the artist shared a stat posted from Chart Data that highlighted the song has been a steady fixture on the Hot 100 ever since it dropped.

"Blinding Lights" isn't the only track from The Weeknd's fourth studio album that has been doing well—the whole project has been both a critical and commercial success. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by moving an impressive 444,000 album-equivalent units.

Speaking of remixes, The Weeknd previously linked with Lil Uzi Vert for a new take on "Heartless." He also dropped a remix of "Blinding Lights" with Chromatics. Those remixes, as well as a few more, landed on a deluxe edition of After Hours.