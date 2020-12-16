The Game says he's willing to step into the Verzuz ring, but will only do so if his opponent is 50 Cent.

The West Coast rapper explained his position during an interview with the LA Leakers on Tuesday, saying there were simply no other rappers who he would be even consider going head-to-head with. He points to their decades-long history, which has been tumultuous, and their respective contributions to rap.

"You can't really talk about Fif and hip-hop without somebody bring up Game, and you definitely can't say Game without somebody saying, 'But, oh, 50 wrote all your hits. You ain't shit without 50," he said. "It's a Game and Fif, and Fif and Game thing. And so, as far as the Verzuz is concerned, that is the only person I would even entertain doing a Verzuz with, because it just makes the most sense and nobody else can really go with me."

He continued by comparing himself to a couple of other rap heavyweights: "Like I said, there's no one that can do a Verzuz with [Lil] Wayne or a Verzuz with Drake, unless they're in there with each other ... There's nobody else for me. There's nobody else but 50. It has to be that, and it is what it is. So, I'm not sure that we're gon' do it, but if we do I'm definitely down to sit in a room with him and have some Le Chemin Du Roi."

During an interview with Big Boy last month, 50 said he was open to doing a Verzuz with The Game, on the condition that The Game couldn't play any records with Fif's vocals.

"Look, as much as we argued and fought in the early stages, I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else," 50 Cent said. "He's still a part of G-Unit and is going to be a part of the legacy overall."

Shortly after the interview, The Game's manager Wack 100 shared an Instagram post claiming he was trying set up the battle after he had gotten the two rappers to "shake hands" on two occasions. The Game touched on these encounters while speaking to the LA Leakers, insisting they had a love-hate relationship.

"I'm proud of him, 'cause it's amazing," The Game said, referring to 50's successful business ventures. "There is a brotherly love in there. Sometimes I hate that n***a, but that's when I wake up on the wrong side of the bed and I get to thinking about what we could've manifested had we put our egos to the side. But we still came out all right ... We good."

