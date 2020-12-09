Less than a month after appearing to confirm her pregnancy, Summer Walker has announced the launch of her Ghetto Earth Records imprint through Interscope Records.

To coincide with the announcement of the imprint, she's also revealed that NO1-NOAH, who featured on her Life on Earth EP, is the first signee. "I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto," said Walker. "I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life."

NO1-NOAH added that Ghetto Earth Records "is the right home for me to be as creative as possible as an artist." The first release from NO1 under Ghetto Earth will be arriving this Friday, in fact.

"Summer is a true visionary. She's writing her own rules as one of the most talented artists in R&B music today and is now adding entrepreneur to her vast repertoire," added Interscope Records EVP/Co-Head of A&R Nicole Wyskoarko. "Summer brings an unapologetically outspoken and empowering voice to Ghetto Earth and a radically different and much-needed perspective to developing emerging talent such as NO1-NOAH. We are thrilled that Summer has chosen Interscope as Ghetto Earth's partner and home."

Stay tuned for more from Ghetto Earth Records.