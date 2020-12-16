Brooklyn's Sheff G is looking to close 2020 on a high note with the release of his new album, Proud of Me Now.

Along with helping define the Brooklyn drill scene, Sheff G also put together his Winners Circle Entertainment record label. Through Proud of Me Now, Sheff wants the listener to understand how he was able to turn himself into a self-made businessman and artist.

"Proud of Me Now is my first album in partnership with RCA and my label Winners Circle. A lot of hard work went into making this album," Sheff G explained. "I’m proud of the music I’m making. I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of being a CEO. I’m proud of me, now!"

To keep the project as personal as possible, Sheff elected to forgo features, making his voice the only one heard on the album. Proud of Me Now was prefaced by two singles, "No Negotiations" and "Lights On" as well as being accompanied by the release of his "Mistakes" music video. Also, most of the album's production was handled by Great John.

Listen to Sheff G's latest project, Proud of Me Now, below via Spotify or Apple Music.