Rowdy Rebel linked up for a social distancing-friendly interview with Complex News' Speedy Morman for the latest episode of 360 With Speedy Morman, marking his first video interview since being released from the Collins Correctional Facility in New York earlier this month.

At the top of the discussion, the Brooklyn rapper was asked to describe how it felt to get out after spending six years behind bars. "The feeling I felt, it was overwhelming," he said. "It's hard to explain, still. There's still people I haven't seen in so long… It feels so good to be home with all my peers and my family, for real."

Elsewhere, Rowdy touched on a number of other topics ranging from the current status of his relationship with Epic to how his friend and collaborator Bobby Shmurda is holding up while finishing his sentence.

Below, we've put together a rundown of highlights from the 360 interview, which you can watch in full at the top of this page.