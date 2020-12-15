Rowdy Rebel has been released from prison. The 29-year-old GS9 member had been incarcerated since 2016, when he and Bobby Shmurda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon charges. They were sentenced to seven years in prison, two of which they both had already served.

Per a spokesperson from NYS DOCCS, an Aug. 11, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole saw Rebel get an open date release from Collins Correctional Facility, with the earliest date being today. The remainder of his sentence will take place under community supervision.

People on Twitter—including Chance the Rapper—celebrated Rowdy’s release, with many calling to also free Shmurda.

In September, it was unfortunately revealed that Shmurda will remain in prison for the full seven years, until December 2021. He was denied parole due to a number of violations he’s had while in prison—including drug possession, fighting, and having a weapon—with the parole board unconvinced that he has been completely rehabilitated.