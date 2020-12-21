Rihanna is the People's Champ.

Like almost everyone else, Rihanna decided to return home for the holidays. While spending time in her native Barbados, the entertainer-turned-fashion mogul ran into some passionate fans at a gas station.

Per Page Six, Rihanna arrived in Barbados by private jet last week. She celebrated her homecoming by posting a banger on Instagram announcing the revival of Bad Gal RiRi.

Rihanna might be on vacation, but she still made time to debut her new Savage X Fenty holiday lingerie campaign. Her trip home also comes after RiRi went fully public with ASAP Rocky. The couple sparked dating rumors in January. These talks started to heat up with Rocky was named one of the faces of Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign.

Now the ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are a fully open couple. The two were seen on several intimate outings, weathering the pandemic, before Rihanna returned to her home.