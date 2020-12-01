50 Cent has decided to share his new song "Part of the Game," featuring NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez.

Last week, 50 shared a snippet of the track, which will also serve as the theme song for the upcoming Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

There is still no confirmed 2021 release date for Raising Kanan, which tracks the early years in the life of Kanan Stark, a character who would later be played by 50 Cent on the original Power series. 50 will limit his participation on the Kanan-centered spinoff to executive producer, but as a savvy businessman, he knows that in order to keep fans interested in the arrival of another addition to the Power expanded universe, nothing gets the people going like some new music from 50.

Starz announced in September that the first Power spinoff Ghost was being renewed for a second season, just three weeks after the series premiere, which became the most watched new series in Starz's history after debuting with 7.5 million viewers. "When I had the idea to create the Power universe I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree," 50 said in a statement. "I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon."

Listen to "Part of the Game" below via 50's IG.