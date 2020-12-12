Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has continued to dominate the conversation throughout the year, and it would seem Snoop Dogg isn't a fan.

The track, which has received positive response from critics and fans, but a negative response from conservative types, is apparently a little too much for the Doggystyle rapper. Asked for his thoughts on the song by Central Ave host Julissa Bermudez, Snoop suggested that it was perhaps too raunchy. "Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down, and let's have some imagination," he said of the song.

"Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him," he continued. "To me, it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

Snoop Dogg might have built a name for himself in the early '90s with some very sexually-provocative tracks of his own, but it would appear as though he's not as interested in that aspect of rap now he's gotten older. "Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement," he said. "I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don't want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."

There's been plenty of conservative types quick to criticism the song, but both Cardi and Megan haven't let it get them down. "It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason," Cardi recently said upon accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year award. "I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably had to take their frustration out somewhere," Megan recently joked in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

Watch a clip from Snoop Dogg's interview on Central Ave above.