Not that it's anyone’s business, but this article exists to inform you that words like "inseparable" and "happy" are prominently featured in the latest anonymous sources-citing reports on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

First up, I suppose we'll go with this one from People in which it's stated the two were seen earlier this month walking around NYC. At another point, this surely crucial report added, they were seen enjoying a meal with friends at Beatrice Inn.

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," one source told the publication. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it." Another source said Rihanna "seems very happy dating ASAP," with both of them having recently been involved with giving back to their respective communities.

"They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up," a People source said.

The esteemed Us Weekly also got in on the action, sharing a report this week in which one of their sources says Rocky "has been very into Rihanna for years" and "was always the instigator" in their "flirtatious connection." Previously, Rihanna—per this source—would simply "brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone."

According to the riveting report, things changed for Rihanna and Rocky over the summer.

"They've been together ever since," an "insider" said.

The whole "they're reportedly dating" thing went into high gear in late November. This spawned a wave of reactions, including one from Lil Uzi Vert, who joked that the rumors "can't be true."

Anyway, here's a "Fashion Killa" throwback: