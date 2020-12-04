It appears Lil Uzi Vert isn't too thrilled about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's alleged romance.

Just days after it was reported that RiRi and Rocky were an official item, photos surfaced on social media that seemingly supported the relationship rumors. As pointed out by Rap-Up, paparazzi captured the two artists walking the NYC streets on Wednesday night, while wearing heavy coats and surgical masks.

Uzi reposted one of the photos in an Instagram story and included a caption that suggested he was both disappointed and in disbelief: "Can't be true."

A number of fans poked fun at Uzi over what appeared to be a mild heartbreak. Some even pointed out that the Eternal Atake rapper had unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram following reports of her relationship with Rocky. It's worth noting that RiRi was the only person Uzi had followed, which means his following count is now at zero.

Uzi has made his feelings for Rihanna very clear in the past. Back in 2019, while Rihanna was dating businessman Hassan Jameel, Uzi expressed confidence that he and the Rihanna would one day be together.

"I think when I become THE ONE she will be my friend," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Till that day I don't wanna hear about her. She 2 perfect."