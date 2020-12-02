Twitter users are slamming Mulatto over her alleged denial of colorism. However, the 21-year-old rapper is calling BS on those claims, insisting she never made such comment.

The drama apparently started Monday, following Mulatto joined a conversation on Clubhouse—an audio-based social media app that is becoming increasingly popular among celebrities. Shortly after Mulatto's Clubhouse appearance, people claimed they had heard the rapper deny the existence of colorism, which is typically an in-group form of prejudice in favor of lighter skin.

"Why would mulatto go on clubhouse and say colorism isn’t real??????? ughhh," Twitter user @kissmeriver wrote.

Mulatto responded to the criticism via Twitter on Tuesday, and flat-out denied the allegations.

"I would never say no shit like colorism doesn't exist!" she tweeted. "Please stop with the false narrative!"

It's worth noting that there is currently no proof of Mulatto's alleged comments. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on further developments.

The controversy comes amid mounting backlash over Mulatto's stage name, which is an offensive, antiquated term used to describe someone who is mixed-race. "Mulatto" stems from the Spanish word for mule, which is the offspring of a male donkey and a female horse. The rapper recently revealed she has thought about changing her stage name, and hinted that a renaming was in the works.

"I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told HipHopDX at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. "It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger."