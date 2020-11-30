Mulatto was featured in 2020's XXL Freshman Class list earlier this year, but the decision was met with criticism due to the meaning behind her name.

HipHopDX reports that Mulatto, who released her major label debut Queen of Da Souf back in August, is considering a name change due the criticism. The colloquial term is used to identify someone of mixed race, and many have found it offensive she decided to use it as her alias.

"I can't say too much because we're working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn't crossed my mind before," she told the outlet. "It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can't say too much because right now, it's going to be a part of something bigger."

As HotNewHipHop has pointed out, Mulatto was recently also criticized after she said she's Black after previously suggesting to VladTV that she doesn't like calling herself Black or white but biracial. When someone suggested the rapper "wanna [be] black so bad," she replied, "I am black dumb ass bitch." The replies dragged the rapper, referring directly to her name.

In the past, Mulatto has said she's "passionate" about her racial identity, and that she wanted to reclaim the "racist slur." HipHopDX pointed out that she made these comments as a 15-year-old in 2016 on the competition show The Rap Game. In a more recent interview with Uproxx, she addressed concerns over her name and said that she called herself that in order to "flip" the "negative into something positive."