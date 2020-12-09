Adult film personality and recent headlines-spurrer Ms. London has apologized to Lil Baby following a Twitter-based discussion on infidelity that was brought on by comments she made about her own business-related interactions with the My Turn artist.

In a series of tweets, London explained that she was speaking out on the topic again as a means of "clearing out the air." According to London, she had been drinking when she made her original comments. And while the information itself was "factual," the dates "were just not aligned."

London added that she has since apologized to Baby, but was now making good on her word to "fix it" publicly.

"Does baby love his girl! YES!!!" London said, referencing Baby's girlfriend Jayda Cheaves.

Later, London said the original tweets (which many interpreted to mean that Baby had hired her for certain services while in a relationship with Jayda) were taken out of context.

"I was randomly tweeting about him," she said. "He loves his girl." And while London maintains that she and Baby have "seen" each other, such a thing never happened during what could be considered "a disrespect time."

While there have been no confirmed responses to this from Lil Baby, some have argued that his recent tweet about good outweighing bad could be a reaction of sorts:

He also posted then deleted some tweets that seemingly were a response to Ms. London. "I get it," the rapper wrote in the deleted tweets. "Say Baby name get clout Y'all need to stop the desperate shit."

Earlier this week, Baby joined the Breakfast Club crew to discuss the pandemic-inspired complications of the music industry and more. Tucked into the interview was Baby's current per-show asking price—$400,000—as well as his take on his recent Grammys nominations.