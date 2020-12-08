Bubbling Louisiana rapper Blue Benji Kobe was shot and killed on Sunday, December 6.

According to Shreveport, Louisiana reporter Timmy Lane, the 24-year-old (born Jacoby Kentae Ware) was shot multiple times at 2 p.m.

Per the local CBS affiliate, the shooting took place in front of a tobacco shop. Two people were reportedly arguing when a car pulled up and opened fire, striking the rapper and another person. Blue Benji Kobe was then taken to Ochsner Health hospital where he fell victim to his wounds.

Blue Benji Kobe's murder comes less than two weeks after he inked his first major-label record deal with Cinematic Music Group. The timing of Kobe's demise led his manager, Lil Cali, to eulogize him on Instagram.

"Less than 2 weeks ago we went tp NYC to sign your first major label record deal, when we left the office I told U when U get back home be careful because U at that point in your career when bullshit always seem to happen right when U about to takeoff so lay low and be careful it's bout to be up," he wrote. "Now today happened! Fuck!!!!"