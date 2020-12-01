Kooda B, a co-defendant in the highly publicized 6ix9ine legal saga, has been sentenced to 54 months.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday, per Complex’s own Shawn Setaro, and will also include three years of supervised release.

Last summer, Kooda B pleaded guilty when appearing in court for his alleged connection to the shooting of Chief Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square. Kooda pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

"I'm willing to take full responsibility for my actions," Kooda B, whose real name is Kintea McKenzie, said in a letter to the judge back in October. "That was a extremely foolish choice I made. I allowed myself to look up to and listen to someone with more success and fame. That was not the right thing to do. I regret it and it won't happen again. I thought he was a good friend. I was excited that he named a song after me."

In comments given on Tuesday, Judge Paul Engelmayer took issue with Kooda B's art, specifically pointing out the inclusion of his lyrics in the sentencing letter.

"[A] number of the videos you made prior to your arrest in this case seemed to glorify and promote gangs… You often held a red bandana, a common symbol of the Bloods, and you made hand gestures believed to be gang symbols," Engelmayer said Tuesday. "The government's sentencing letter reproduces your lyrics, which affirmatively promote violence as you rap about shootings and kidnappings and other violence, and guns. And these videos were made through the summer of 2019, long after you had been charged in this case. I found that disappointing. So let me be blunt: you need to grow up and get a more mature perspective on gang activity. If you continue to pursue a career involving rapping and public performances, I hope you will stop romanticizing gang violence. I hope you have learned from this experience that gang violence is not something to celebrate."

The government's sentencing letter in question, dated Oct. 23, includes specific mentions of the tracks "Blicky's Funeral," "Walking Through the Ville (A Thousand Miles Remix)," "6IX9INE," "Quagmire," and more.

6ix9ine, meanwhile, was granted an early release due to the pandemic back in April.