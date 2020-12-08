Tuesday marks one year since Juice WRLD's untimely demise. To commemorate the legacy of her loved one, Juice's longtime girlfriend, Ally Lotti, shared some sentimental tokens with her fans.

Lotti shared letters penned to her by Juice WRLD with XXL. Lotti told XXL that Juice wrote these notes to her while he was at the Hyatt Regency during the Düsseldorf, Germany stop of Nicki Minaj's The Nicki Wrld Tour. Juice snuck these letters into Lotti's wallet where they went unseen until she had to buy an outfit for Juice's funeral.

"You are: my sanity, my safe haven, my first and last true love, my BFF, my home… You are my everything," the first letter reads and was meant specifically for her. The second note, according to Lotti, was meant for her to share with his fans.

"I’ve been broken 4 so long without repair," Lotti confirms. "You fixed me permanently... So I cannot let you out my [sight]. You are my [umbrella] when it’s raining, you keep me dry from my own tears and the tears of the world."

After XXL shared the notes with the world, Lotti took to Twitter where she revealed the special place she stores the letters.

"i keep them in my Bible," she wrote before also sharing a portion of her and Juice's text thread with fans.