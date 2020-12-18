After sharing his last single “Trust Nobody” in November, Toronto rapper Jimmy Prime has recently released a new single titled “Just A Little” on all streaming platforms.

Prime, who’s part of Esplanade-based trio Prime Boys, released the song with an accompanying music video Thursday afternoon on YouTube. The track was produced by Richie Souf, who’s popularly known for his work with Future. The upbeat song sees Prime on his grind while giving back to his family and those closest to him.

The music video was directed by Joe Gunner. Visuals display Prime handing out winter jackets to less fortunate kids in the neighborhood during the holiday season. Looking closely at some of the clips, Prime gear is briefly featured on top of the pile of coats, which the Prime Boys sell on their website. “Koba World” is flashed in the merchandise, which pays homage to Ernest “Kosi” Modekwe, or Koba Prime, which is the trio’s late friend and brand manager.

Check out Prime’s "Just A Little" music video above.