Megan Ebreo
Joined December 2020 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Golden Goose to Make Canadian Debut With Toronto Location
The Italian luxury brand will open its first Canadian store this year.
Megan Ebreo2082 days ago
Jimmy Prime Drops Richie Souf-Produced Track "Just A Little"
Watch Prime's new music video for "Just A Little."
Megan Ebreo2099 days ago
Listen to Serena Ryder's New Junia-T Remix of “Kid Gloves”
Junia reimagines Ryder's upbeat alternative-rock style as a mellow R&B track.
Megan Ebreo2101 days ago