Toronto hip-hop trio Prime Boys have dropped a new merchandise line that's been a long time coming.

The crew from Toronto's Esplanade area—comprised of Jimmy Prime, Jay Whiss, and Donnie—first unveiled an early iteration of the collection a couple years ago via a pop-up-shop truck that traveled around the city, selling a limited run of the threads. Now, the merch is available for purchase via a new online store.

The line was worked on closely by the group's brand manager and friend Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, a.k.a Koba Prime, before his untimely passing in 2018. After much anticipation, it's finally getting a proper release.

"I know Prime fans have been waiting for us to release the merch to the world, so it's good that day has finally came," Jimmy Prime told Complex. "This was all for Kosi, to make this all come to life was for him. Glad we can make him proud. Koba World."

The line consists of monochromatic shirts, long sleeve tees, trucker hats, and headbands boasting some clean, simple "Prime" branding. There's also a selection of "Koba World" graphic tees paying tribute to the group's late friend.

"Koba World. That's the only reason we released the Prime merch to the world, is to make him happy," said Jay Whiss about the drop.

"People be in my DMs, hitting me all the time, asking me, "When are you releasing the merch?'" added Donnie. "Well now it's here! Everyone needs to head to the web store and buy themselves some Prime drip. Koba World."

Earlier this month, Jimmy Prime dropped a new single, "Trust Nobody." Check out the tune, and the rest of the Prime collection, below.