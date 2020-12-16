Jeremih, whose holiday project with Chance the Rapper is now available on streaming for the first time ever, is opening up about his harrowing experience with COVID-19.

About 11 minutes into the Sway in the Morning video below, Jeremih was asked about being a "lesson" for anyone out there who may still be living in denial during the pandemic era.

"What I can say is, man, it definitely is real," Jeremih said. "I didn't take it for granted. And truth be told, this was kinda like … I'm a living, walking testimony. To let y'all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half. While I was in there, you know, I don't even remember the day I went in. That's how messed up I was."

Jeremih noted that he recently went through photos of his time in the ICU and also explained the difficulties of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

"I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half," he said. "I was really, like, in a dream and I ain't gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light … What I ended up having—and I don't mind sharing it because now, you know, I'm here—it was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome. MIS. Which is a rare case of, you know, cause and effect of [COVID-19]. My whole insides, all my organs, became inflamed. It was going down."

The recovery was also a challenge.

"I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that," Jeremih said. Still, he's decided to look it all as a "blessing" of sorts.

"I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound," he said. "I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break."