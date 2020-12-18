Florida rapper Jackboy has just touched down with his latest album Love Me While I'm Here which features appearances from 42 Dugg, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, Tyga, and a plethora of other notable artists and producers.

Coming off the release of his previous project Living in History that he dropped at the beginning of August, Jackboy has hit a new gear in 2020. Love Me While I'm Here picks up right where his previous projects left off, showcasing Jackboy's ability to groove with artists that he otherwise might be geometrically opposed to. "Think They Are" is a great example of this, with Jackboy getting Denzel Curry to croon over the Kid Hazel and Fizzle beat. Other songs like the outro, "Hard to Creep" then juxtapose this with Jackboy enlisting the talents of 42 Dugg to deliver a hard-hitting rap track.

All-in-all, Love Me While I'm Here sacrifices brevity to deliver a 19-track album that has whatever flavor of rap you might be in the mood for at any given time, from melodic flows to straight-to-the-point bars. Building off of Living in History and his first self-titled project that came out earlier this year, Jackboy continues to show his growth as an artist here.

Listen to Jackboy's new album Love Me While I'm Here featuring 42 Dugg, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, Tyga, and more down below.