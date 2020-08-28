Rising Florida rapper Jackboy only released his self-titled project this April, but he's already back with the record's follow-up, Living in History.

Featuring appearances from Tee Grizzley, who shows up on two tracks, and Rylo Rodriguez, Living in History is another solid showcase of Jackboy's distinctive sound. Effortlessly switching between more hard-hitting rap and his melodic crooning, the record shows that that Jackboy won't be slowing down anytime soon.

Stream it below:

To go along with the release of the project, Jackboy has also shared the video for immediate highlight "The World Is Yours." Starring the rapper as he shows the fruits of his labor, the video has a lively energy that matches the tone of the song well:

Listen to Living in History and watch the video for "The World Is Yours" above.