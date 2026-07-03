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No solo album. No problem. Travis Scott still dominated 2025—from shows and collabs to WWE appearances.Complex Staff
From ‘Owl Pharoah’ to ‘UTOPIA,’ Travis Scott has put together a stacked discography. Here are all of his projects, ranked.Jessica Mckinney
The 19-year-old from Ontario just signed with Wonderchild, a subsidiary of Scott’s Cactus Jack label. "I absolutely still want to get a Grammy," he says.Kyle Mullin
An interview with Travis Scott's longtime friend and DJ Chase B about their new streetwear boutique in Houston, Space Village.Mike DeStefano