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HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Kanye West and Travis Scott Crash Don Toliver's Sold-Out LA Show With Surprise Set

The pair joined Toliver onstage at Crypto.com Arena on June 29 for a string of hits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Scott attends NikeSKIMS Launch Dinner at Four Twenty Five in Midtown on September 24, 2025 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Pusha T of Clipse performs onstage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Travis Scott Disses Pusha T During Japan Concert: 'Man, F*ck That N***a'

The rapper was performing Jackboys track "Champain & Vacay" before he went off-script.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
GloRilla performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana/Matthew McConaughey at the Jacquemus show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Château de Versailles on June 29, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

GloRilla Says She Regrets Being ‘Too Young to F*ck Matthew McConaughey’ on ‘JACKBOYS 2’ Cut “Shyne”

The Memphis rapper regrets "being too young" for the Academy Award winner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams368 days ago
A grainy, black and white image of a person jumping over a fence with two dogs nearby. Parental advisory label in the corner.
Music

Travis Scott Unleashes ‘JackBoys 2’ Six Years After First Installment

Scott’s rap group under his Cactus Jack label unleashes their highly anticipated second album.

Jade Gomez370 days ago
Travis Scott
Music

Travis Scott Teases New 'Jackboys' Album, Calls It 'Brazy'

He said the album made him puke. Quite an endorsement.

Trey Alston447 days ago
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jackboy
Music

Listen to Jackboy's New Album 'Love Me While I'm Here' f/ 42 Dugg, Denzel Curry, Tyga, and More

Check out Jackboy's new album with guest appearances from 42 Dugg, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, Tyga, and several other artists and producers.

Jordan Rose2038 days ago
Casino Cover
Music

Ashton Travis Teams Up With Chase B for New Single "CASINO"

Ashton Travis delivers a soothing new single, "Casino."

Jordan Rose2282 days ago
gatti
Music

Travis Scott and Pop Smoke Share JACKBOYS Video for "Gatti"

Following the release of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack compilation 'JACKBOYS,' the rapper has unleashed the video for the Pop Smoke collab "Gatti."

Joe Price2391 days ago

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