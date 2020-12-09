When Megan Thee Stallion shared that Tory Lanez shot her, many artists responded by removing Lanez from tracks they released with him. Kehlani notably removed the Canadian rapper from her song "Can I," but Jack Harlow did not remove him from the "Whats Poppin" remix, which also featured DaBaby and Lil Wayne. In an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles, Harlow explained why he didn't consider removing him from the remix.

Ahead of the arrival of his debut album Thats What They All Say, which still features the remix, the 22-year-old rapper defended the decision not to remove Lanez or Wayne, who came under fire for endorsing President Donald Trump. "I don't think I'm God," Harlow replied when asked about that decision. "I don't have no room to judge anybody. I wasn't there when this and that happened, I don't know anything."

He went on to suggest that there's "a certain integrity you have to keep as an artist," and that there are "three sides to every story." When the topic of "cancel culture," a phrase people use to dismiss criticism whether it's valid or not, came up, Harlow just shook his head and said he "hate[s] the pack mentality." "Just a lot of judgment and laziness and... you know, people aren't perfect bro. I feel like people should be able to recover from their mistakes."

He added that he believes that "they" can't wait for an opportunity to "cancel" him, whoever "they" may be.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harlow also opened up about some of the criticism he's faced since he hit the scene, and said that most of the hate he gets is from white people. "I remember saw somebody talking bad about me online, and you know you see that kind of stuff all the time, but I saw somebody really think piece it up," he said. "Got really analytical and tried to shred me... and you know, it was just another white guy."

Watch the full interview above.