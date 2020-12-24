Casanova has updated his two-year-old “Two Eleven” freestyle with a feature from Snoop Dogg and a new music video.

Now titled “211,” the Brooklyn rapper not only tapped Snoop for the song, but also sampled Dr. Dre’s debut solo single “Deep Cover (187),” which also featured Snoop. In the visual, Casanova and Snoop trade verses while it appears that a parody of the 1974 comedy Uptown Saturday Night plays in the background. “It's a 211 on a motherfuckin' opp / N****s know my body, everybody gettin' shot / Last n***a played I cleaned him up with a mop / That was '07 in a gamblin' spot,” Casanova raps.

Casanova’s significant other—who goes by Swaggy Jazzy on Instagram—shared a clip of the “211” video on Instagram, writing, “Cas said Fuck Christmas so it’s fuck Christmas ‘211’ Casanova ft @snoopdogg click the link in my bio now #FreeCasanova #ILoveYou.”

Earlier this month, after being charged with racketeering, Casanova reportedly surrendered himself to authorities. He and 17 other suspects were indicted on a number of criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.