We’ve got two more weeks left in 2020, and the new music is still rolling in. YSL’s Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Goti connected on “Take It to Trial,” a record from the label’s upcoming compilation album. Conway the Machine returned with the deluxe edition of From King to a God, featuring the standout record “Raw Oysters.” After releasing his eleventh studio album Music To Be Murdered By in January, Eminem dropped the deluxe, which includes “Gnat.” G Herbo also addressed his recent criminal charges on “Statement.” This week’s list includes new music from Sheff G and Michael Christmas.

