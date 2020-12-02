G Herbo and his crew members have been accused of conducting a multi-year, million-dollar fraud scheme, according to a 14-count indictment that was made public Wednesday.

Chicago Tribune reports the rapper—legal name Herbert Wright III—is among several individuals who are facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as well as aggravated identify theft. Herbo's co-defendants include his manager/promoter Antonio "T-Glo" Strong, South Side rapper Joseph "Joe Rodeo" Williams, as well as alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender.

Federal prosecutors say Herbo and his crew used stolen IDs and credit card information, possibly obtained through the "dark web," to make extravagant purchases over the last few years. These included trips on private jets, limo services, high-end car rentals, a Jamaican vacation, and two designer puppies, totaling about $1.5 million.

According to the Tribune, Wright has yet to surrender to authorities.

Complex has reached out Herbo's team for comment.

This story is being updated.