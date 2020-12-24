24kGoldn is here to get you in the holiday mood.

Weeks after releasing his DaBaby-assisted "Coco" track, the San Francisco rapper/singer has gifted fans with its official video. Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett directed the visual, which finds 24kGoldn and DaBaby living it up in a winter wonderland complete with jet skis, expensive rides, and a group of choreographed dancers.

You can check out the "Coco" video above and stream the song now all major platforms.

The song arrives as 24kGoldn prepares to unleash his debut studio album, El Dorado, next year. The 20-year-old artist recently spoke to Complex about the effort, explaining how it differed from his 2019 EP, Dropped Outta College.

"With Dropped Outta College, I think I was still searching for that sound, you know?" he said. "I was working with a lot of different producers, so it was hard for me to make something that felt really cohesive. Now with El Dorado, I've kind of identified the people that kind of know what I'm going for. Even if I can't articulate it, we're all just operating ... on the same wave lengths with one brain, and that's allowed me to make something that is cohesive yet diverse. You know, combining the elements of hip-hop, of rock, of pop, all into one sound."